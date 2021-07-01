First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMTC opened at $68.80 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

