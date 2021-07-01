First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 4,761 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $7,383,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at $20,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 427.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after buying an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

