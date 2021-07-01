First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 288 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 389,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,960,000 after acquiring an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

