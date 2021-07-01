First Manhattan Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

PNC stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.75. 7,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.66. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

