First Manhattan Co. Purchases 97 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,405 shares of company stock worth $7,289,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $115.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

