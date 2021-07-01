First Manhattan Co. Has $21.47 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loews Corp increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 555,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $17,784,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 556.3% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 167,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 105.1% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 389,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 105,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.27. 209,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,498,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $187.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

