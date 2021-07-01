First Manhattan Co. Acquires 53 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $394.82. The stock had a trading volume of 74,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,046. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $385.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $283.95 and a one year high of $394.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

