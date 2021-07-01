First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of First Choice Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,342. The company has a market cap of $364.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30. First Choice Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 564,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts interest and non-interest demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

