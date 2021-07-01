FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FireEye is benefiting from increased demand for cybersecurity solutions amid the coronavirus-induced work-and-learn-from-home trend. Strong demand for Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Consulting services, are positive. Moreover, significant momentum in Mandiant Professional Services is a tailwind. Further, rising customer accounts are likely to boost revenues. Increased margin in cloud-hosted product is a boon. Nonetheless, FireEye is hurt from a fall in appliance-hardware sales, which remained an overhang on deferred revenues. The pandemic is expected to affect contract length significantly in the near term. Additionally, the Red Team and SolarWinds data breaches have put FireEye’s reputation at risk and can impact its business in the near-term as customers may become hesitant in buying its solutions.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,372 shares in the company, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

