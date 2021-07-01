Fireball (FIRE) Trading Up 62.7% Over Last 7 Days

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Fireball coin can currently be purchased for about $4.32 or 0.00012883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fireball has traded up 62.7% against the US dollar. Fireball has a market capitalization of $85,459.64 and approximately $855.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.00401214 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,796 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.