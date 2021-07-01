Financial Analysis: Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get América Móvil alerts:

This table compares América Móvil and Frontier Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $49.54 billion 0.99 $2.35 billion $0.61 24.26 Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for América Móvil and Frontier Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 2 3 0 2.60 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

América Móvil currently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.09%. Given América Móvil’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Risk and Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares América Móvil and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 7.67% 28.98% 4.75% Frontier Communications -2.26% -9.56% 2.78%

Summary

América Móvil beats Frontier Communications on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services. In addition, the company offers residential broadband services; IT solutions for small businesses and large corporations; and cable and satellite pay television subscriptions. Further, it sells equipment, accessories, and computers; and offers telephone directories, publishing, wireless security, call center, advertising, media, and software development services. Additionally, the company provides video, audio, and other media content through the internet directly from the content provider to the end user. It sells its products and services under the Telcel, Telmex Infinitum, TracFone, Straight Talk, and A1 brands through a network of retailers and service centers to retail customers; and through sales force to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 287 million wireless voice and data subscribers. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.