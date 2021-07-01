FIL Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.0% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. FIL Ltd owned approximately 2.09% of Manulife Financial worth $873,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,091,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,833 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after buying an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 69,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,580. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.