FIL Ltd Increases Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,636 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.06% of Colliers International Group worth $264,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $120.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

