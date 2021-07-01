FIL Ltd Has $562.98 Million Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,187,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 760,042 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 4.80% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $562,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,297. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -95.08%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

