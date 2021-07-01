FIL Ltd Has $403.16 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 494,510 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $403,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $403.81. 94,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.10 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.