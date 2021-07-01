FIL Ltd Has $1.50 Billion Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 336.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 1.7% of FIL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,502,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $56,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 225,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 153,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,956. The stock has a market cap of $79.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

