FIGS, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 6th (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS’s (NYSE:FIGS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 6th. FIGS had issued 26,386,363 shares in its IPO on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $580,499,986 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During FIGS’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $50.10 on Thursday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

