Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) is Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s 7th Largest Position

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 65,634.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 248,755 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 175,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 574.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 103,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,879,000.

NYSEARCA FLTB remained flat at $$52.37 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.43. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $52.90.

