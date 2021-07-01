FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $298.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.52. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $153.66 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.