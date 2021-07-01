Federated Hermes Inc. Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti by 991.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $26,354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UI opened at $312.19 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

