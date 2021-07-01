Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

