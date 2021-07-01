Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,798,000 after acquiring an additional 358,572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Carter’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 469.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,716,000 after acquiring an additional 664,856 shares during the last quarter.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

