Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

