Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,405,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,306 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $44,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Federated Hermes by 15.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHI opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

