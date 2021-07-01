Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.76.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

