Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 1,628 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

