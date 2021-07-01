Feathercoin Market Cap Hits $6.31 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Feathercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $5,420.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

