Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $439.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.98. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $18.26.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.