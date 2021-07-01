FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $699,053.17 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. FansTime has a market cap of $699,053.17 and $244,720.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.63 or 0.00711638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.15 or 0.07564133 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FTI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

