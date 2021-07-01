Family Management Corp Takes $271,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.30. 2,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.78. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $248.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

