Family Management Corp Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.65 on Thursday, reaching $674.05. 289,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,180,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.33 billion, a PE ratio of 679.70, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $634.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

