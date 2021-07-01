Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Resource Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450,108. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $268.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

