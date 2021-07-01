Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Express posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after buying an additional 2,141,847 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Express by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Express by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 175,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 115,476 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Express stock opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

