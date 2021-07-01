Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) CFO Sells $255,519.00 in Stock

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $255,519.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXPR opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Express by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Express by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 1,060,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

