Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Shares of EXPO opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

