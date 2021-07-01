ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $108.66 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 3524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

Specifically, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $522,197.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,415 shares of company stock worth $5,086,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

