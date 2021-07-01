ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $602,931.73 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $602,931.73 and $1,038.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001231 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.00331446 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008320 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

