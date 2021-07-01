Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.97).

EVK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €28.28 ($33.27) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.14. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.