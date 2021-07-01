EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.26

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, Barclays lowered EVN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments.

