Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$15,250.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total value of C$15,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,749,975.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00.

ET opened at C$14.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 26.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.04. Evertz Technologies Limited has a one year low of C$11.04 and a one year high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 98.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

