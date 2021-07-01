Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.27.

Shares of EEFT opened at $135.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -501.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.86.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $14,512,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 203,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

