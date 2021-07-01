Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 140.5% in June

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 140.5% from the May 31st total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 96.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.18. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

