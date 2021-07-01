EUNO Hits Market Capitalization of $8.70 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and $228.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.40 or 0.00997448 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,244,759,739 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

