EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $93.83. The company has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.