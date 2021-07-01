Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.020-$12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.25.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

