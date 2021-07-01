Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.40.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$26.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.52. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.98 and a 52-week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$155.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

