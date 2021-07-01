Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ERRPF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

OTCMKTS ERRPF traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.69.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 91.32% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $122.54 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

