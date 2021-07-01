Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $6.75 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Ergo has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $216.16 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00020298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,266.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.18 or 0.06346282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $491.39 or 0.01477141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00407622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00159425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.04 or 0.00616354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00434906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.32 or 0.00364685 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

