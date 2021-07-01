Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

