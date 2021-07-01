Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $472.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

